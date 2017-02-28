3 dead, 2 injured as plane hits California homes - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

3 dead, 2 injured as plane hits California homes



By: The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities now say three people died and two were injured after a small plane carrying them crashed into homes in Southern California.

Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said Monday night that there were no injuries from the homes, and everyone who might have been inside is accounted for.

Moore had said earlier that four were dead and one of the injured was a resident. He also said more victims from the homes might be found.

The plane was carrying a husband, wife and three teenagers back home to San Jose from Riverside after they went to a cheerleading competition at Disneyland.

Two homes were destroyed, and there was minor damage to some neighboring homes.

