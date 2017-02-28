UPDATE: Patriots player frees namesake seal - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Patriots player frees namesake seal

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Mystic Aquarium Courtesy of Mystic Aquarium

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — New England Patriots Defensive Lineman, Trey Flowers, joined Mystic Aquarium at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown Tuesday morning to help release a namesake seal back into the wild.

Trey Flowers the seal has been on the mend at Mystic Aquarium for the past few months.

Trey is a harbor seal that was rescued in Rockaway, New York and arrived at Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic on December 15th.

The aquarium named the seal after the Patriots player following the Super Bowl victory.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.