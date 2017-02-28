UPDATE: Patriots player frees namesake seal

By: News Staff

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — New England Patriots Defensive Lineman, Trey Flowers, joined Mystic Aquarium at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown Tuesday morning to help release a namesake seal back into the wild.

Trey Flowers the seal has been on the mend at Mystic Aquarium for the past few months.

Trey is a harbor seal that was rescued in Rockaway, New York and arrived at Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic on December 15th.

The aquarium named the seal after the Patriots player following the Super Bowl victory.

