Big night for the president - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Big night for the president

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his first address to Congress, President Donald Trump has an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected.

His allies hope it will help him move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that he has dealt with so far.

Trump’s advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including withdrawing the U.S. from a sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact, and to map a path ahead on thorny legislative priorities, including health care and infrastructure spending.

The White House said Trump has been gathering ideas for the address from the series of listening sessions he's been holding with law enforcement officials, union representatives, coal miners and others.

Aides said he was still tinkering with the speech Monday night.

