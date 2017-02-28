RI trucker arrested after threatening to bomb President Trump

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

A Rhode Island trucker is under arrest after leading authorities on a chase and threatening to bomb the president in Florida.

Ausarmaat Rahotep of Central Falls is being held in jail in Florida.

According to the Columbia County Sheriffs Office, Rahotep called 911 and told the operator he was “headed to Donald Trump with bombs.”

Authorities were able to locate Rahotep and soon after a chase ensued.

Florida police are charging Rahotep with reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, and making threats against elected officials.

Rahotep is being held on $20,000 bail.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017