Teen boy struck, killed by commuter rail train

By: The Associated Press

 ASHLAND, M.A. -  Police say a teenage boy has been struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Ashland.        

MBTA police say the victim is believed to be 17 years old and was struck by a train headed to Boston at about 10:20 p.m. Monday.       

Police say the boy was trespassing on the tracks Worcester-Framingham line tracks.        

His name was not made public.     

The death held up trains in both directions and passengers had to be bused, but was not expected to affect the Tuesday morning commute       

The death remains under investigation.

