UPDATE: 8-year-old dies after DUI crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. – 8-year-old Jahmeer Valles-Halloway died Wednesday as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Warwick Avenue on Sunday.

Police say 34-year-old Justin Preston slammed his SUV into another vehicle, injuring five people including two children.

Preston's SUV crossed the double yellow line on Warwick Avenue around 8:40 Sunday night hitting the other SUV head on.

Preston was arraigned in his hospital bed on Tuesday for drunk-driving charges.

Preston had two young children, ages eight and two, in his car at the time. They were transported to Hasbro Children’s hospital.

Three adults were also taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preston was held on $100,000 bail with surety after being charged with the following offenses:

One count of DUI serious bodily injury.

Two counts of driving to endanger resulting in injury.

One count of operating on a suspended license.

However, authorities said that Preston was held without bail for being in violation of bail set in a previous case of operating on a suspended license.

Warwick Police say just a few hours later, 82-year-old Daniel McCarthy was killed in a three car crash on the same street.

Reports noted 26-year-old Megan White of Warwick hit a car entering Warwick Avenue from Betsey Williams Drive around 10 p.m.

McCarthy was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

White faces charges including driving under the influence death resulting.

Any person with information related to the accident is requested to contact the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at 401/468-4343. Please contact either Captain Rathbun or Sergeant John Kelly.

