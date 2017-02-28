Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to visit Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to visit Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will be making a visit to deeply Democratic Rhode Island this week, and protesters say they plan to greet him.              

Ryan's political office says the speaker plans to meet with supporters and attend several events on Thursday.              

The nonprofit group Year Up says its office in downtown Providence is among the places Ryan is scheduled to visit.                 

The group teaches career skills such as resume writing, interview techniques and time management to lower-income young adults.

Ryan visited the Boston office of the same group last year.       

Organizers of a planned protest outside Year Up say it's an opportunity for Rhode Islanders to share their feelings about the agendas of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

