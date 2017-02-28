Rhode Island could ban synthetic opioid - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island could ban synthetic opioid

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island House has voted to ban a new synthetic opioid blamed for overdose deaths around the country.             

The House voted 72-0 to approve the legislation Tuesday.              

The drug, U-47700, is also known as "pink" and is often manufactured in illegal labs overseas.          

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it's aware of at least 46 confirmed fatalities associated with the counterfeit drug since 2015.

The agency in November implemented an emergency ban that temporarily placed it on a list of the most dangerous banned substances.            

It was invented in 1978 by a pharmaceutical company looking for a morphine alternative but was never approved for use.              

Rhode Island's legislation would place it on the state's own list of Schedule I controlled substances. The bill now moves to the state Senate.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.