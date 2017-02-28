Bill proposes scanning out-of-state license plates to check for - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bill proposes scanning out-of-state license plates to check for uninsured drivers

By Alana Cerrone

"It's a public safety issue - if one tractor trailer comes through the state and it’s not insured and it gets in a horrific accident...it could result in a lot of damage to Rhode Islanders."

Rep. Robert Jacquard has re-introduced a bill that would allow the DMV to solicit proposals for a system that scans license plates and alerts them if an out-of-state driver is passing through without insurance.

The software could be mounted to a police car or even a telephone pole. If the driver is in violation, a police officer would hand them a fine and the DMV would suspend them from driving in Rhode Island.

"They would have to pay a fee to reinstate their privilege to operate in the state and prove they're in compliance with the insurance mandate."

But Marcela Betancur with the ACLU says it's law enforcement's access to people's information that concerns them.

"There needs to be safeguards on how they can use it, who they can use it on, and for how long."

Under the bill, no personal information would be shared. The system would just check whether the vehicle is insured. Then, the data would be deleted within one minute.

“We understand the idea behind it to get uninsured individuals however and the fines that come with it will not really deter people from driving without insurance."

Rep. Jacquard said that if passed, the bill would not involve the use of toll gantries whatsoever.

