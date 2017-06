By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A woman is in custody Tuesday evening for allegedly stabbing her father, police say.

According to Providence Police, officers responded to 13 Ceres Street around 7:30 p.m., for the report of a stabbing.

The unidentified male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

