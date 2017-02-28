Barnstable man charged with fatally stabbing wife

By: The Associated Press

news@acb6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BARNSTABLE, M.A. - Authorities say a Barnstable man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his wife to death while their young children were in the home.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe says police responded to the home in the village of Cotuit just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after getting several 911 calls and found the woman, 35-year-old Mary Fratantonio, dead.

Her husband, 36-year-old Christopher Fratantonio, was arrested.

He said children, ages 2 and 6, were in the home at the time but it's not clear if they witnessed the killing.

Mary Fratantonio worked as a special education teacher at Barnstable High School.

Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said in a statement that staff and students were deeply saddened.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017