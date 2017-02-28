Trump talks taxes and rebuilding infrastructure - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Trump talks taxes and rebuilding infrastructure

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. - For House GOP leaders, President Donald Trump came tantalizingly close to endorsing their plan to overhaul the tax code by imposing a new tax on imports while exempting exports. But, he stopped just short.                

“We must create a level playing field for American companies and workers,” Trump said. “Currently, when we ship products out of America, many other countries make us pay very high tariffs and taxes, but when foreign companies ship their products into America, we charge them almost nothing,” Trump said.            

Without providing specifics, Trump said he will propose to change that.           

For weeks, the White House has sent mixed signals about the House GOP plan, leaving lawmakers to interpret contradicting statements.

Meanwhile, a growing number of Republican senators have condemned the plan.

