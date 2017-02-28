RI Dems not impressed with Presidential address

Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation less than pleased with President Trump’s address Tuesday night.

“It felt very hollow this idea that we need to come together. It made it clear that he can read a teleprompter, but it didn’t feel authentic,” said Congressman David Cicilline. “I’m anxious to see what the President will actually do in terms of what he outlined tonight.”

The President vowing among other things to repeal and replace Obamacare and to start work on a border wall. Both of those issues of top concern to Rhode Island lawmakers.

“I was disappointed to hear the President again describe immigrants as being disproportionally responsible for crime in our country. In fact, just the opposite is true,” said Cicilline.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse telling ABC 6 News the speech was what he expected.

“It’s about what I thought,” said Whitehouse. “I thought it would have no specifics that he’d kind of appeal to his base and I think that was pretty much what he did. The campaign is still on but we need some governing to start. There was a failure to mention his promises to protect social security and medicare stood out, particularly after the nominees he’s put in who have a lifetime record of attacking social security and medicare.”

Rhode Island GOP Chair Brandon Bell issuing the following statement:

“Tonight, President Donald J. Trump outlined an optimistic and bold vision for our country that crosses party lines. President Trump has been fulfilling the promises he made to the American people at a record-setting pace, including bringing back American jobs and nominating a mainstream conservative to the United States Supreme Court. This evening, he expanded on his plans to pass an aggressive agenda that will solve real problems for real people, make sure every American who needs a good job gets one, and put our nation's security first. It is our sincere hope that the Democrats, including Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, will join with President Trump to help fix the problems of this country and Make America Great Again.”

