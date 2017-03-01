PC Friars Down DePaul on Senior Night at the Dunk - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC Friars Down DePaul on Senior Night at the Dunk

Posted: Updated:

Note: We show only the senior ceremony and first half highlights.  Second half highlights were from Fox Sports 1 and we do not have permission to post their highlights.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- (AP)  Kyron Cartwright and Emmitt Holt scored 14 points apiece and Providence rolled to a 73-64 victory over DePaul on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Providence (19-11, 9-8 Big East) entered the game in a four-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings, and visits St. John's (13-17, 7-10) on Saturday to end its regular season. DePaul (9-21, 2-15) has lost 12 of its last 13 games.

The Friars took the lead for good about six minute in and built a 34-23 halftime advantage. DePaul pulled within seven points before the Friars used a 19-8 run for a 60-42 lead with 6:40 to play. Cartwright scored nine points and Holt chipped in four during the stretch.

Rodney Bullock added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Friars. Jalen Lindsey finished with 12 points.

Brandon Cyrus and Devin Gage each scored 12 points to lead DePaul.

