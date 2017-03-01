North Providence police: Missing woman found - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Providence police: Missing woman found

Posted:

By: News Staff

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The woman police were searching for Wednesday has been located, according to North Providence police.

Officials say Jordana Cappiello returned home sometime around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

North Providence police were asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman Wednesday.

Police said Jordana Cappiello was last seen on February 25th in the area of Kennedy Plaza around 11:14 p.m.

Cappiello was wearing a pink Hello Kitty sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

