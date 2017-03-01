Testimony set to begin in ex-NFL star’s double murder trial - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Testimony set to begin in ex-NFL star’s double murder trial

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled for today in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence after being convicted in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

Hernandez is charged in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub. Prosecutors say Hernandez became enraged when one of the men accidentally bumped into him, causing him to spill his drink.

He’s accused of opening fire on their car as they waited at a stop light.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers are expected to challenge the credibility of a former friend who was with Hernandez the night the men were shot.

