Bright like a diamond: Harvard honors Rihanna’s philanthropy - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bright like a diamond: Harvard honors Rihanna’s philanthropy

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University thinks Rihanna shines bright like a diamond when it comes to philanthropy.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was honored Tuesday as Harvard’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year.

The university says it chose Rihanna for her involvement in a number of charitable causes.

She built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation of Barbados.

Rihanna received a standing ovation as she accepted the award. She joked about finally making it to Harvard and struck a pose as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Rihanna also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, providing children with access to education in developing countries.

She also created the Clara Lionel Foundation scholarship program for students from the Caribbean who attend college in the U.S.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.