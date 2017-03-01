Pedestrian killed on Interstate 93 in Boston; lanes closed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pedestrian killed on Interstate 93 in Boston; lanes closed

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Boston, causing major traffic backups during the morning commute.

State transportation officials say the pedestrian was hit around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the Southeast Expressway between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The right two lanes of the highway were closed between Columbia Road and Andrew Square while police investigate.

Transportation officials are warning travelers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The pedestrian's name hasn’t been made public.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.