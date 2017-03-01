Pedestrian killed on Interstate 93 in Boston; lanes closed

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Boston, causing major traffic backups during the morning commute.

State transportation officials say the pedestrian was hit around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the Southeast Expressway between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The right two lanes of the highway were closed between Columbia Road and Andrew Square while police investigate.

Transportation officials are warning travelers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The pedestrian's name hasn’t been made public.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017