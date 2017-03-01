Teen arrested for Raynham stabbing due in court

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

RAYNHAM, Mass. — The New Bedford teen that was arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing and robbery in Raynham will go before a judge Wednesday.

18-year-old Eddy Fonseca turned himself in to Rhode Island State Police Tuesday.

Police say Fonseca robbed a teen just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at an Elm Street home.

Fonseca then stabbed another person in the neck before fleeing the scene.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Wednesday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017