Teen arrested for Raynham stabbing due in court

Teen arrested for Raynham stabbing due in court

RAYNHAM, Mass. — The New Bedford teen that was arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing and robbery in Raynham will go before a judge Wednesday.

18-year-old Eddy Fonseca turned himself in to Rhode Island State Police Tuesday.

Police say Fonseca robbed a teen just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at an Elm Street home.

Fonseca then stabbed another person in the neck before fleeing the scene.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Wednesday.

