Patriots defensive lineman helps release rehabilitated seal

By: The Associated Press

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. - New England Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers helped release a rehabilitated harbor seal, named after him, back into the ocean.

Flowers came to Blue Shutters Town Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, Tuesday to release 9-month-old harbor seal, Trey.

A video posted on Mystic Aquarium's Facebook page shows Flowers hold up a cellphone near the animal's carrier and say "Hi Snapchat, I'm about to be free today."

He opened the carrier, pointed toward the ocean and watched the seal flop down the sand and swim away.

The seal was rescued in December and treated at the aquarium's animal rescue clinic for multiple wounds to its flippers, neck and torso.

The Connecticut-based aquarium named the seal after Flowers, who helped his team defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

