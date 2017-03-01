Officials: Man, 80, votes twice; cops probing irregularities

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. - Police are investigating eight possible voting irregularities in Cranston, including one case in which officials say an 80-year-old man voted twice in the November general election.

The Providence Journal reports Republican Mayor Allan Fung acknowledged the probe and that at least one case involves an individual who voted twice.

Democratic City Committee chairman Michael Sepe says an 80-year-old Knightsville man cast a pre-election ballot at City Hall before voting again at a regular polling place on another day.

Fung says authorities are also investigating other kinds of possible wrongdoing. He declined to explain the nature of the irregularities or whether any constitute a criminal or civil offense.

The irregularities were uncovered during a routine election audit.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017