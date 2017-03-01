Lincoln police honored for bravery - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lincoln police honored for bravery

LINCOLN, R.I. — Three Lincoln police officers were honored for their bravery after rescuing residents from a three alarm fire in Albion in mid-February.

Officers Walter Ptaszek, Chris Hannon, and Matthew Paradis were honored following Tuesday night’s town meeting.

The three officers helped rescue and evacuate residents inside the building even waking up two residents who were asleep.

Despite being heralded as heroes, all three say it was all in a days work.

Three buildings were destroyed in the fire including the Albion Food Mart, Social Club, and post office.

