New Bedford woman sentenced for killing pedestrian in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. – April Pimental, 28, of New Bedford, was sentenced on Monday to serve five to six years in state prison for hitting and killing a Dartmouth woman while under the influence of drugs.

Pimental pleaded guilty on Monday in Fall River Superior Court for killing 77-year-old Hortense Medeiros two years ago.

Dartmouth Police responded to the scene on July 21, 2015 at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Dartmouth High School for a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.

Once police arrived at the scene, they discovered Medeiros with a broken right leg and severe head trauma. Medeiros was known to be a frequent walker in the area.

Police found Pimental standing next to her 1996 Toyota Camry.

An investigation revealed that Pimental was traveling on Russell Mills Road, crossed the centerline, drove onto the sidewalk, and struck Medeiros before striking a tree. Witnesses reported erratic driving when the driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and almost hit oncoming vehicles.

Medeiros was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she died from her injuries two days later.

Pimental admitted to police that she was using heroin earlier that day. A toxicology report revealed that Pimental tested positive for opiates, benzodiazepines, and cannabis.

Pimental’s parents told police that they had an argument with her prior to the crash about going to rehab.

“This was a very tragic but preventable incident. The 77 year old victim was merely enjoying her regular walk when the defendant drove onto the sidewalk, striking and killing her,” District Attorney Quinn lamented. “The defendant was under the influence of narcotics and did not belong behind the wheel of a car. Unfortunately, it cost the victim her life.”

