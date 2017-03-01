Rhode Island lawmakers congratulate Oscar-winner Viola Davis - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island lawmakers congratulate Oscar-winner Viola Davis



By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island lawmakers have passed a resolution congratulating Viola Davis for winning an Oscar.

The state House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to approve the resolution honoring Davis, who grew up in poverty in Central Falls.

Davis on Sunday won the best supporting actress Oscar for ``Fences,'' a role she originated in a Broadway revival seven years ago for which she won a Tony Award.

Two years ago, she became the first black woman to win for lead actress in a drama series, and she's the first black woman to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony.

She's known for giving back to Central Falls by raising and donating money to support its public library and high school.

She's a graduate of Rhode Island College and the Juilliard School.

