Actress Jessica Lange to receive Rhode Island arts award

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Actress Jessica Lange is being honored with a lifetime achievement award from a Rhode Island theater group.

The Trinity Repertory Company says it will award Lange its Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts at a ceremony to be held at Providence's WaterFire Arts Center on May 22.

Lange made her movie debut in a 1976 version of "King Kong" and went on to play a wide variety of roles in film, TV and on the stage. She has won two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes and a Tony Award.

Lange was previously married to ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, and their daughter runs a Rhode Island dance company.

Other actors who have won the theater group's lifetime achievement award include Viola Davis, Robert Redford and Liza Minnelli.

