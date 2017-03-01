Surge carries Dow above 21,000 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Surge carries Dow above 21,000

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stocks sharply higher, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average above 21,000 points for the first time.           

Wednesday's gain was the biggest for the blue-chip index so far this year.                

Energy companies also rose. Bank of America rose 3.8 percent and ConocoPhillips rose 3.1 percent.                

The rally came a day after President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to cut taxes and push for other business-friendly policies.                   

Bond prices fell and yields rose after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the case for raising interest rates had gotten stronger.           

The Dow jumped 303 points, or 1.5 percent, to 21,115.                 

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 32 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,395.

The Nasdaq composite increased 78 points, or 1.4 percent, to 5,904.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.