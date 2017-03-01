BUSTED: 17 arrested after narcotics seizure

Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Seventeen people were arrested in Pawtucket in a major drug bust on Tuesday.

The Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Major Crimes Unit, Patrol Division, Central Falls Narcotics Detectives, and Warwick K-9 searched the residence of 12 Nickerson Street in Pawtucket targeting the illegal distribution of narcotics.

Officials received complaints about the illegal use and sale of narcotics at the address and conducted four court ordered search warrants.

Seventeen individuals were arrested on the following offenses:

Troy Isom, 50, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Schedule IV, Zolpidem

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Third or Subsequent Offense

Joseph Washington, 48, of Nickerson St, in Pawtucket:

Possession of Schedule III (Suboxone)

Third of Subsequent Offense

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Jonathan Williams, 33, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Oxycodone

Third or Subsequent Offense

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Kenneth Polion, 34, of John St., of Pawtucket:

Possession of Cocaine 3rd Offense

Weapons other than Firearm Prohibited (knife)

Visiting a Common Nuisance

Mary Barboza, 46, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket:

Possession of Heroin

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

The below listed individuals were all charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

1. Tiandra Mclacklan, 30, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket.

2. Anthony Washington, 45, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket.

3. Malcolm Sostre, 24, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket.

4. Karen Mclacklan, 51, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket.

The below listed individuals were all charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.

1. John Marrow, 42, No Permanent Address

2. Nicholas Decourcey, 21, No Permanent Address

3. Amy Treglia, 39, 494 Broadway East Providence

4. Darwin Stroble, 43, No Permanent Address

5. Kristen Decosta, 44, Benefit St. Pawtucket

6. Tanya Gibau, 27, Nickerson St. Pawtucket

7. Jeffrey Sousa, 41, Burwell St. Lincoln, RI

8. Sabrena Freitas, 22, Clifford St. Taunton, MA

