BUSTED: 17 arrested after narcotics seizure

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Seventeen people were arrested in Pawtucket in a major drug bust on Tuesday.
The Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Major Crimes Unit, Patrol Division, Central Falls Narcotics Detectives, and Warwick K-9 searched the residence of 12 Nickerson Street in Pawtucket targeting the illegal distribution of narcotics.
Officials received complaints about the illegal use and sale of narcotics at the address and conducted four court ordered search warrants.
Seventeen individuals were arrested on the following offenses:
Troy Isom, 50, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession of Heroin
- Possession of Schedule IV, Zolpidem
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
- Third or Subsequent Offense
Joseph Washington, 48, of Nickerson St, in Pawtucket:
- Possession of Schedule III (Suboxone)
- Third of Subsequent Offense
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Jonathan Williams, 33, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Oxycodone
- Third or Subsequent Offense
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Kenneth Polion, 34, of John St., of Pawtucket:
- Possession of Cocaine 3rd Offense
- Weapons other than Firearm Prohibited (knife)
- Visiting a Common Nuisance
Mary Barboza, 46, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket:
- Possession of Heroin
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
The below listed individuals were all charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
1. Tiandra Mclacklan, 30, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket.
2. Anthony Washington, 45, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket.
3. Malcolm Sostre, 24, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket.
4. Karen Mclacklan, 51, of Nickerson St., in Pawtucket.
The below listed individuals were all charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.
1. John Marrow, 42, No Permanent Address
2. Nicholas Decourcey, 21, No Permanent Address
3. Amy Treglia, 39, 494 Broadway East Providence
4. Darwin Stroble, 43, No Permanent Address
5. Kristen Decosta, 44, Benefit St. Pawtucket
6. Tanya Gibau, 27, Nickerson St. Pawtucket
7. Jeffrey Sousa, 41, Burwell St. Lincoln, RI
8. Sabrena Freitas, 22, Clifford St. Taunton, MA
