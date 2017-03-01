Bill would make welfare of pets a factor in divorce cases - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bill would make welfare of pets a factor in divorce cases

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require judges to take the best interests of domestic pets into account when deciding who gets custody in a divorce.

Democratic state Rep. Charlene Lima, of Cranston, told The Providence Journal on Tuesday that pets are a big part of people's families, and a judge should make the best decision for the "welfare of the animal."

Pets are considered property under the current Rhode Island divorce law. The newspaper reports that Alaska became the first state this year to add a law considering the interest of pets in divorces.

Lima sponsored a bill that was passed last year allowing Rhode Island restaurants with outdoor dining areas to accommodate patrons and their dogs.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.