Closing arguments delivered in disciplinary hearing for District Court Judge

Weeks of testimony has come to a close in the disciplinary hearing against District Court Judge Rafael Ovalles.

On Wednesday closing arguments were delivered.

Ovalles is accused of among other things sexually harassing women and being caught pants-less in his chamber.

"They're lying. It didn't happen they don't like me,” that’s the pattern of blame that the attorney for the Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline Marc DeSisto says the Judge repeatedly has used.

DeSisto went through the highlights of the case one final time in his closing remarks pointing out the key witnesses who have testified over the past five weeks.

"Sherri Rossi testified that she went in and she saw him with his pants unbuttoned. Karen Kanelos saw him with his pants unbuttoned in his chambers,” said DeSisto.

The defense denies the allegations of misconduct pointing the finger at what they call unreliable witnesses.

"There is no evidence to support these allegations,” said defense attorney Mark Berthiaume.

When it comes to the pants situation Berthiaume says Ovalles has known medical issues and did unbutton his pants in his chambers on occasion. But, Berthiaume says the Judge never knowingly had his pants down in front of a female colleague.

"Frankly for the rest of his life he is going to be known as the judge who removes his pants in chambers,” said Berthiaume. "That damage has been done."

Berthiaume says Ovalles should face no further punishment.

A ruling in the case will not come for at least another couple of weeks.

(C) WLNE 2017