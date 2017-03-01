Rhode Island House seeks release of 38 Studios records - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island House seeks release of 38 Studios records

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island House of Representatives is calling for the release of documents from the grand jury investigation into the state's disastrous deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's video game company.              

The House voted unanimously Wednesday to approve legislation seeking release of 38 Studios investigation records.              

Cranston Democratic Rep. Charlene Lima sponsored the bill. Releasing the records will require a judge's approval.              

That judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's petition for the records to be released.

Raimondo has said there's an “extraordinary public interest” in learning what happened.              

The company moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt.             

 A years-long criminal investigation did not result in any charges.

