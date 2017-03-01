Ex-Patriots cornerback headed to prison for Ponzi scheme - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ex-Patriots cornerback headed to prison for Ponzi scheme

Will Allen. SOURCE: AP Photo/Steven Senne Will Allen. SOURCE: AP Photo/Steven Senne

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, M.A. - Former NFL cornerback Will Allen and his business partner have been sentenced to prison for running a Ponzi scheme that took in more than $35 million.              

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday sentenced Allen, of Davie, Florida, and Susan Daub, of Coral Spring, Florida, each to six years in prison and three years of supervised release.

They were also ordered to pay restitution totaling $17 million.             

Allen and Daub collected millions from investors between 2012 and 2015, saying it would be used for high-interest loans to professional athletes.

Their Massachusetts business made some loans but also diverted money to themselves and other ventures.              

Both pleaded guilty in November to charges including wire fraud and money laundering.             

Allen most recently played for the New England Patriots before retiring in 2013.

