Saint Francis Knocks Out Bryant In NEC Quarterfinals

        LORETTO, Pa. (AP) - Isaiah Blackmon scored 24 points shooting 9 for 13 and Keith Braxton scored 22 shooting 7 for 9 and grabbed 10 rebounds and St. Francis thumped Bryant 100-78 in an opening round game in the Northeast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

        Adam Grant's 3-pointer tied the game at 18 nine minutes in. Blackmon responded with a quick layup, and St. Francis (15-15) went on to outscore Bryant 28-14, which included an 11-0 run, and ended the half shooting 58 percent and led a 48-32 at intermission.

        St. Francis started the second half with a 16-7 run, and Braxton's 3-pointer and another Blackmon layup made it 64-39 with 13:41 left and the Red Flash cruised from there. Georgios Angelou added 13 points and Josh Nebo grabbed 14 rebounds. The Red Flash shot 61 percent (37 of 61).

        Nisre Zouzoua led Bryant with 22 points and Ikenna Ndugba added 12 for Bryant (12-20) which shot 31 for 80 (39 percent).

