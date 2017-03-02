Thomas Scores 31 Points, Celtics Outlast Cavaliers At TD Garden - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Thomas Scores 31 Points, Celtics Outlast Cavaliers At TD Garden

Posted: Updated:

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

       BOSTON (AP) - Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws, as the Boston Celtics outlasted LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-99 on Wednesday night.

        Boston's win overshadowed the seventh triple-double of the season for James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time when leading at any point in the fourth quarter on the road.

        The game also marked the third meeting this season between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, and the first win by the Celtics.

        Jae Crowder had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which led by three entering the fourth quarter before there were six ties and 10 lead changes in the final 12 minutes.

        Deron Williams, signed by Cleveland earlier this week, scored four points in 24 minutes in his Cavaliers debut.
 
        AP-WF-03-02-17 0402GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.