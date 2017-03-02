URI Takes Care Of Saint Joseph's, Earns Program-Record Seventh A - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI Takes Care Of Saint Joseph's, Earns Program-Record Seventh Atlantic 10 Road Win

        PHILADELPHIA (AP) - E.C. Matthews scored 13 points and Rhode Island cruised to a 68-49 win over Saint Joseph's on Wednesday night.

        Hassan Martin added 12 points and nine rebounds and Kuran Iverson had 11 points and seven rebounds. The Rams (20-9, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference) averaged 44 percent shooting from the floor, compared to 38 percent for Saint Joseph's, and had a 39-26 rebounding edge over the Hawks (10-19, 3-14).

        The Rams took an early lead and held it, building to a 36-20 advantage at the break. Saint Joseph's never threatened in the second half. The Hawks cut it to 42-29 with 15:30 to play but Matthews and Stanford Robinson answered with back-to-back 3s and the Rams cruised from there.

        Rhode Island sits third in the conference standings and closes its regular season against Davidson (15-13, 8-9) at home on Saturday.

        Charlie Brown scored 13 points to lead the Hawks who have lost nine straight.

