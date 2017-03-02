Man who clung to overturned boat for 13 hours reunites with resc - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man who clung to overturned boat for 13 hours reunites with rescuers

YARMOUTH, Mass. — The Medford man who clung to his overturned boat for 13 hours in Yarmouth was reunited with the people who saved his life.

Last week, A Coast Guard helicopter captured the dramatic moment where 36-year-old Arthur Moscufo was rescued from 40 degree water in the Nantucket Sound.

This comes after his 14 foot aluminum boat flipped and began to take on water.

“I did scream for help 3 times, a minute at a time. As night went on I gave myself less than 50/50 chance of making it through. I was shivering violently that kept me awake. I didn’t want to died…didn’t want to leave that hole for my family.”

Moscufo was originally reported missing by his girlfriend.

