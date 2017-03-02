Cranston mayor updates ballot abuse - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston mayor updates ballot abuse

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. — Cranston Mayor Alan Fung revealed details on the investigation into potential voter fraud during last November’s election.

Cranston police are investigating 8 separate incidents of voting irregularities including two non-US citizens voting in Cranston.

Mayor Fung indicated that at least one of those non-citizens is a legal resident of the United States, but the other individual is still being investigated.

Other voting issues include three Cranston residents voting twice, one voting in Providence and Cranston and another possible case of stolen identity.

Cranston police are continuing their investigation, but Mayor Fung is calling on the Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea to look into the verification process for emergency ballots and has called into question the vetting process.

The mayor did mention that these voting issues did not have any impact on the heated District 15 race, which saw House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello squeak out a close win after mail in votes were counted. An audit conducted over the mail in ballots found no wrongdoing.

Ultimately, the decision to prosecute will come down to the state Attorney General’s Office.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.