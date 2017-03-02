Cranston mayor updates ballot abuse

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. — Cranston Mayor Alan Fung revealed details on the investigation into potential voter fraud during last November’s election.

Cranston police are investigating 8 separate incidents of voting irregularities including two non-US citizens voting in Cranston.

Mayor Fung indicated that at least one of those non-citizens is a legal resident of the United States, but the other individual is still being investigated.

Other voting issues include three Cranston residents voting twice, one voting in Providence and Cranston and another possible case of stolen identity.

Cranston police are continuing their investigation, but Mayor Fung is calling on the Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea to look into the verification process for emergency ballots and has called into question the vetting process.

The mayor did mention that these voting issues did not have any impact on the heated District 15 race, which saw House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello squeak out a close win after mail in votes were counted. An audit conducted over the mail in ballots found no wrongdoing.

Ultimately, the decision to prosecute will come down to the state Attorney General’s Office.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017