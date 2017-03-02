Car crashes into Chipotle in Raynham

By: News Staff
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Chipotle restaurant in Raynham is cleaning up Thursday after a car crashed through the front entrance.
The Raynham Police Department says the car crashed into Chipotle on Route 44 at approximately 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Luckily, no one was inside at the time.
The driver, 33-year-old Matthew Moniz of East Taunton, was taken to Morton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Moniz was the only person in the car.
At this time, it is not known what caused the crash.
