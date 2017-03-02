Car crashes into Chipotle in Raynham - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Car crashes into Chipotle in Raynham

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Raynham police Courtesy of Raynham police
Courtesy of Raynham police Courtesy of Raynham police
Courtesy of Raynham police Courtesy of Raynham police

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Chipotle restaurant in Raynham is cleaning up Thursday after a car crashed through the front entrance.

The Raynham Police Department says the car crashed into Chipotle on Route 44 at approximately 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

Luckily, no one was inside at the time.

The driver, 33-year-old Matthew Moniz of East Taunton, was taken to Morton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Moniz was the only person in the car.

At this time, it is not known what caused the crash.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.