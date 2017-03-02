Swastika found burned into sign in Barrington

Messages of love and respect seen flying in the wind in the form of a make-shift peace quilt, just steps away from the spot where a swastika was discovered in Barrington.

The symbol of hate was found burnt into the New Meadow Neck sign on the bike path off of New Meadow Road.

"Seeing the signs of love and peace is a positive reinforcement. I'm a true believer in you put the positive out there and it changes everything,” said Janette Dutt."Hopefully they will see the signs of love and think differently next time."

The site of the vandalism is just down the road from Temple Habonim. The Rabbi there calling this a horrible hate crime, that is very scary to the community.

"It's beautiful, everyone is friendly,” said Rebbeca Soinski of the neighborhood. “Like, I'm horrified. I was thinking like thank goodness we live in Rhode Island. We are going to be safe here, things are going to be ok here. It's just awful."

The sign was removed by the DPW, but caution tape remains as a solemn reminder of what happened.

Wednesday members of the temple, adults and children together, created the signs of peace hoping to send a different type of message to those responsible.

"I just wanted the kids in our community to see that they are surrounded by love and acceptance. A few voices of hatred are drowned by a sea of goodness," said Lisa Denny, a member of Temple Habonim, who organized the making of the quilt.

If you know anything about who is responsible Barrington police ask you to call 401-437-3933.

In the meantime, police are upping patrols around Temple Habonim and the Chabad house.