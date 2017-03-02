Woman convicted of operating prostitution ring gets 2 years - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman convicted of operating prostitution ring gets 2 years

By: The Associated Press

DEDHAM, M.A. - A Massachusetts woman convicted of running a prostitution ring out of two day spas she owned in Brockton and Norwood will serve time in prison.              

Fifty-year-old Terry Mussari, of Stoughton, received the mandatory minimum sentence of two years behind bars on Wednesday in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.              

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued that Mussari should be granted a stay of the sentence, which would have allowed her to remain free while appealing the case.

But Judge Gregg Pasquale ordered her to be jailed.              

Prosecutors say Mussari used her influence as spa owner to facilitate the crimes. Employees told investigators that they felt pressure to perform sexual services when they were hired.              

Mussari was found guilty last month following an eight-day jury trial.

