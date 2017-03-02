Sessions says he didn't lie when testifying - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sessions says he didn't lie when testifying

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.        

Sessions faced mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside after revelations that he had twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the presidential campaign.

Sessions' conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.        

The Justice Department said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.        

Sessions said this week he would recuse himself when appropriate.        

When attorneys general have recused themselves in the past, investigations were handled by lower-ranking but still senior political-appointees within the Justice Department.      

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.