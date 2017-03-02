Xbox Gone! Coventry Police searching for thieving gamers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Xbox Gone! Coventry Police searching for thieving gamers

Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department. Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department.

COVENTRY, R.I. - The Coventry Police Department is seeking the public’s help in attempting to identify two male suspects wanted in connection for shoplifting an Xbox One.

Officers are looking for two suspects, believed to be in their early 20’s, who were seen on surveillance video on February 20, 2017, at the Wal-Mart located on New England Blvd.

Police say the male seen wearing the green sweatshirt is concealing an Xbox One gaming console under his sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information leading to the identification and apprehension of these suspects is encouraged to call the Coventry Police Department at (401) 826-1100.

