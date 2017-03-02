Man allegedly masturbates in front of woman at Twin River Casino

By: News Staff

LINCOLN, R.I. – A man wanted by Lincoln Police for disorderly conduct is now wanted for allegedly masturbating in front of a female at Twin River Casino, authorities say.

Police say back on February 19th, 2017, 30-year-old Timothy Stanley, allegedly approached a female patron seated in her vehicle around 10:00 p.m., and began masturbating in front of her.

The patron, who was waiting for her mother at the time, quickly drove away and called security.

Stanley is described as a white male, standing about 6’4’’, with blonde hair.

The victim described Stanley as having an unkempt beard and mustache, with longer hair than depicted in the attached photo.

Authorities say the last known addresses for Stanley are in Foxborough, M.A., North Attleboro, M.A., and Cumberland, RI.

If anyone has information leading to the whereabouts of Stanley, they are encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at: 401-333-1111 x 8486.

