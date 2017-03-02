Escaped ACI inmate faces judge, charged with felony

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. — The ACI inmate that absconded from a work detail earlier in March faced a judge on Wednesday.

Rony Martinez-Pereyra, 44, was arraigned on one felony charge of assault or escape by inmate of medium or minimum custodial unit at the 3rd District Court in Warwick.

Martinez-Pereyra was arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Back on March 2nd, 2017 Martinez-Pereyra walked off his work detail around 9:50 a.m., and had been missing ever since.

The Rhode Island Department of Corrections released the following statement on the incident:

“We received notification that a Minimum Security inmate walked-away while working outside the facility on DOC grounds. The inmate was identified as Rony Martinez-Pereyra. He was sentenced to 3 years for manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance with a concurrent 3 year sentence for possession of a firearm. The State Police and our Office of Inspections are investigating.”

Martinez-Pereyra was arrested thanks to the efforts of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, United States Marshals, Lawrence, MA Police Department, and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections.

Martinez-Pereyra was held on $20,000 with surety.

He will reappear in court in June.

