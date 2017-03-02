Hundreds chant 'Coward!' amid Paul Ryan's Rhode Island visit - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hundreds chant 'Coward!' amid Paul Ryan's Rhode Island visit

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Around 200 people chanted “Coward!” and booed as Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan was attending an event in heavily Democratic Rhode Island.              

A heavy police presence kept the crowd across the street Thursday afternoon from a Providence office building, where Ryan was meeting with Year Up, a nonprofit career training organization.         

Ryan was not seen entering the building, but a motorcade believed to be carrying him pulled into an alley away from protesters. There is a back entrance there.              

The demonstrators say they're protesting the policies of Republicans including Ryan and President Donald Trump.

They say they're also demanding that Ryan hold a town hall meeting for his constituents in Wisconsin.              

People carried signs that said, “No Ban No Wall” and “Hey! Wisconsin we found him!”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.