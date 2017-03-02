UPDATE: Seven arrested and charged for selling crack cocaine - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Seven arrested and charged for selling crack cocaine

Courtesy of the South Kingstown Police Department. Courtesy of the South Kingstown Police Department.

 SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Seven people are facing felony drug charges for selling crack cocaine, police say.

After several months of investigating, the South Kingstown Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Rhode Island State Police arrested four suspects on Thursday, and announced on Friday morning they have arrested three more people.

The following suspects have been arrested and charged for the following offenses:

Benjamin Lindley, 28, of Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, R.I.

  • 1 Felony count of delivery of crack cocaine. 

James Rodriguez, 31, of Greenwood Drive,  South Kingstown R.I.

  • 1 Felony count of delivery of crack cocaine.
  • 1 Felony count of controlled substance conspiracy.

Erin Pardee, 27, of Yorktown Road, North Kingstown, R.I. 

  • 2 Felony counts of delivery of crack cocaine.
  • 2 Felony counts of controlled substance conspiracy.

Timothy Miller, 50, of Macarthur Blvd, South Kingstown, R.I.

  •    10 Felony counts of delivery of crack cocaine.
  •    8 Felony counts of controlled substance conspiracy.
  •    1 Felony count of maintaining a narcotics nuisance.

Christopher Pates, 30, of School Lane, South Kingstown, R.I.

  •   1 Felony count of delivery of crack cocaine.
  •   1 Felony count of controlled substance conspiracy.

Lauliston Robinson, 45, of Moore St, Central Falls, R.I.

  • 2 Felony counts of delivery of crack cocaine.
  • 1 Felony count of controlled substance conspiracy.

Carlos J. Rodriguez Ortiz, 30, of Mitchell St., Providence, R.I.

  • 2 Felony counts of delivery of crack cocaine.
  • 2 Felony counts of controlled substance conspiracy.

