UPDATE: Man shot, another crashes car into building in Providenc - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Man shot, another crashes car into building in Providence

Posted: Updated:
Steven Savage. Courtesy of the Providence Police Department. Steven Savage. Courtesy of the Providence Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting that ended with a car crashing into a building Thursday evening.

According to police, 19-year-old Steven Savage shot a man in the leg and then crashed his vehicle into a building on the corner of Broad and Whitmarsh Streets just after 9:00 p.m.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Savage is being held on $100,000 bail.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.