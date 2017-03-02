UPDATE: Man shot, another crashes car into building in Providence

Steven Savage. Courtesy of the Providence Police Department.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting that ended with a car crashing into a building Thursday evening.

According to police, 19-year-old Steven Savage shot a man in the leg and then crashed his vehicle into a building on the corner of Broad and Whitmarsh Streets just after 9:00 p.m.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Savage is being held on $100,000 bail.

No further information is available at this time.

