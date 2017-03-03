Barrington, LaSalle, Wheeler, Shea Advances In RI Girls Hoops Pl - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Barrington, LaSalle, Wheeler, Shea Advances In RI Girls Hoops Playoffs, North Attleboro Wins In Mass Playoffs

Posted: Updated:

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

A busy night for girls basketball playoffs in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In the Division I semifinals at RIC, Barrington beating North Kingstown, 41-34.

The Eagles will next play LaSalle, who beat Moses Brown, 44-35. The D-I final is Saturday at 5:30 at RIC.

In Division III, Wheeler stays unbeaten with a 65-36 victory over Mt. Hope.

It's Shea up next for the Warriors. The Raiders taking down North Providence, 38-36. The D-III final is Saturday at 1:00 at RIC.

In Massachusetts Thursday, North Attleboro beats Madison Park, 44-17, to advance to the Division 2 South quarterfinals.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.