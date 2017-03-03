Barrington, LaSalle, Wheeler, Shea Advances In RI Girls Hoops Playoffs, North Attleboro Wins In Mass Playoffs

By Nick Coit

A busy night for girls basketball playoffs in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In the Division I semifinals at RIC, Barrington beating North Kingstown, 41-34.

The Eagles will next play LaSalle, who beat Moses Brown, 44-35. The D-I final is Saturday at 5:30 at RIC.

In Division III, Wheeler stays unbeaten with a 65-36 victory over Mt. Hope.

It's Shea up next for the Warriors. The Raiders taking down North Providence, 38-36. The D-III final is Saturday at 1:00 at RIC.

In Massachusetts Thursday, North Attleboro beats Madison Park, 44-17, to advance to the Division 2 South quarterfinals.