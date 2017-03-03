Rangers Hold Off Bruins At TD Garden, 2-1

BOSTON (AP) - Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves on his 35th birthday and the New York Rangers got third-period goals from Pavel Buchnevich and Oscar Lindberg to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night.

New York, which has beaten Boston five straight times, outscored the Bruins 12-5 while sweeping the three-game season series.

Lundqvist stymied the Bruins on several outstanding chances and improved to 25-12-2 against Boston with a 1.93 goals-against average. He earned his 403rd NHL win, tying Grant Fuhr for 10th on the career list.

Brad Marchand scored his team-leading 29th goal for the Bruins to cut it to 2-1 at 12:56 of the third. David Backes extinguished any final hopes for Boston when he was whistled for goaltender interference with 2:22 remaining.

AP-WF-03-03-17 0317GMT

