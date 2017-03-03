Jurors in Aaron Hernandez trial to view double murder site - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jurors in Aaron Hernandez trial to view double murder site

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — Jurors in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez are set to view the crime scene in Boston.

A spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office says the jury on Friday will visit the site where Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were gunned down in 2012.

Testimony will resume in court later in the day.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot the two men after a brief encounter at a nightclub where one of them bumped into Hernandez, which caused Hernandez to spill his drink.

Hernandez’s lawyer says the real killer wasn’t Hernandez, but rather the government's star witness, former Hernandez friend Alexander Bradley.

Crime scene photos and graphic descriptions of the killings were presented in court Thursday.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.