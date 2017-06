By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A number of non-union workers at one of Rhode Island’s largest health care systems will be laid off.

The Providence Journal reports that Care New England will be letting go a number of managers as a way to reduce costs.

This comes after the company called off a merger with Southcoast Health in October.

No patient care employees will be laid off. The company has not announced how many will be affected.

